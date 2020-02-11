Under Armour: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $15.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, were 10 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $92.1 million, or 20 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $5.27 billion.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings to be 10 cents to 13 cents per share.

Under Armour shares have fallen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 1.5% in the last 12 months.

