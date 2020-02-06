Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

UniCredit swings to loss under cost of bad loans

February 6, 2020 4:47 am
 
< a min read
      

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s largest bank by assets, UniCredit, said Thursday it swung to a loss in the fourth quarter due to higher write-downs on bad loans.

The lender reported a loss of 835 million euros, compared with a restated quarterly profit of 1.99 billion euros ($2.2billion) in the same period of 2019, which had benefited from a positive one-off tax boost.

The bank wrote down 1.6 billion euros in bad loans, an increase of nearly 80% over 921 million euros allocated in the same period last year.

Net income sank by 7.3% to 2.5 billion euros while fees and commissions grew by 5% to 1.6 billion euros.

Advertisement

Adjusted full-year earnings dropped 18% to 3.37 billion euros from a restated 4.1 billion euros.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

The bank confirmed a revenue target of 18.2 billion euros for 2020.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|7 Power Breakfast: M&A Outlook
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk