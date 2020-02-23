Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

US gas prices steady at $2.53 per gallon over past 2 weeks

February 23, 2020 1:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline remained steady at $2.53 per gallon over the past two weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price at the pump averages 9 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.54 per gallon in San Diego.

The lowest average is $2.06 in Jackson, Mississippi.

Advertisement

The average price of diesel is $2.98, down three cents.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound