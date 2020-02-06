VeriSign: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $148.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.26. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $1.31 per share.

The internet infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $310.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $612.3 million, or $5.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.23 billion.

Advertisement

VeriSign shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased almost 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $216.94, an increase of 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRSN

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.