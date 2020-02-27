Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

VSE: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 27, 2020 6:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) _ VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10 million.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share.

The supply and logistics company posted revenue of $195.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $37 million, or $3.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $752.6 million.

Advertisement

VSE shares have dropped 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $25.49, a decrease of 29% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSEC

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound