Wheeler Real Estate: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 26, 2020 6:15 pm
 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) _ Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $671,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Virginia Beach, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $16.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $8 million, or $2.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $63.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.56. A year ago, they were trading at $1.79.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHLR

