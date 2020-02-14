Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Wind delays Northrop Grumman’s supply run to space station

February 14, 2020 3:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — High wind delayed Northrop Grumman’s supply run to the International Space Station on Friday.

The weather was OK at the launch pad on Wallops Island, Virginia, but upper-level winds exceeded safety limits. The company will try again Saturday at 3:21 p.m. — an easy-to-remember 3-2-1.

It will be Northrop Grumman’s third attempt in under a week to launch its Antares rocket with a Cygnus capsule on top. Sunday’s try was interrupted by pad equipment concerns, then bad weather moved in.

The delivery includes nearly 4 tons of experiments and gear, as well as candy and cheese for the three station astronauts.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Science News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up