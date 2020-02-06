Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Yum Brands ends 2019 strong, but China virus could cut sales

February 6, 2020 8:02 am
 
1 min read
      

KFC owner Yum Brands ended 2019 with better-than-expected sales, but the impact of the new virus in China could weigh heavily on its first quarter results.

Yum has a strong presence in China, which makes up 27% of KFC’s sales and 17% of Pizza Hut’s sales.

Yum shares fell more than 2% to $104.49 per share in premarket trading as investors waited for more news from the company about its Chinese stores.

Yum said Thursdsay that fourth-quarter revenue rose 9% to $1.69 billion. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of $1.65 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Advertisement

Yum, based in Louisville, Kentucky, reported net income of $488 million, or $1.58 per share. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1 per share, which fell short of Wall Street’s forecast for $1.13.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Yum was stung by a change in the value of its investment in food delivery company GrubHub, which shaved 5 cents off its fourth-quarter earnings per share. Yum bought a stake in GrubHub for $200 million in 2018, but the platform has been struggling in the increasingly competitive food delivery market.

Same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, rose 2% for the fourth quarter. That was in line with Wall Street’s forecast.

For the full year, same-store sales growth rose 3%. Taco Bell led with 5% growth, KFC’s sales rose 4% and Pizza Hut’s sales were flat. KFC ended 2019 with more than 50,000 restaurants worldwide.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|7 Power Breakfast: M&A Outlook
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk