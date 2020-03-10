10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WUHAN REPORTS NO NEW VIRUS CASES Chinese authorities say that the city that was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak and its surrounding province had no new cases to report, offering hope to the world.

2. ‘TESTS SHOULD BE FOR THE SICK’ Celebrities, politicians and pro athletes face a backlash after several revealed they had been tested for the coronavirus, fueling a perception of favoritism.

3. VIRUS POSES A TEST FOR DIVIDED CONGRESS Not since the Great Recession of 2008, and before that the 9/11 attacks, has the federal government attempted to mount such an ambitious response to an emergency.

Advertisement

4. ‘THIS SITUATION IS UNPRECEDENTED’ Scientists say there isn’t a simple answer to how long the COVID-19 outbreak will last, but millions of Americans have seen their lives upended by virus containment measures.

5. EUROPEAN SHARES OPEN HIGHER AFTER ASIA SLIDES Shares are mostly higher in Europe after the European Central Bank promised $817 billion in asset purchases to support markets.

6. VIRUS IMPACTS CHINA’S SMARTPHONE INDUSTRY Factories in China face a new threat from U.S. anti-disease controls that might disrupt the flow of microchips and other components they need.

7. NATIONAL PARKS ARE OPEN — WITH SOME CHANGES People may find it more difficult than normal to enjoy them as parks close visitor centers, shuttles, lodges and restaurants to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

8. AVENATTI SEEKS TEMPORARY RELEASE FROM JAIL The former lawyer for Stormy Daniels cites a recent bout with pneumonia, a sick cellmate and filthy conditions as reasons he is at high risk of getting the coronavirus.

9. WHY FOX NEWS HOST MET WITH TRUMP Tucker Carlson says he felt a “moral obligation” to meet with the president at Mar-a-Lago to warn him about the seriousness of the coronavirus.

10. BUCS FANS EUPHORIC OVER POSSIBLE BRADY SIGNING Tampa Bay, which ranked 30th out of 32 teams in home attendance last season, has already seen an increased demand for season tickets.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.