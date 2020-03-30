Listen Live Sports

Abbott, Johnson & Johnson rise; SeaWorld, Carnival Fall

March 30, 2020 4:24 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

Abbott Laboratories, up $4.78 to $79.34.

The medical device maker has a rapid test for the novel coronavirus that can yield results in as little as five minutes.

Carnival Corp., down $1.61 to $12.80.

The cruise line operator is extending its suspension of cruises by a month.

Johnson & Johnson, up $9.85 to $133.01.

The health care products company is moving forward with development of a potential vaccine for COVID-19.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc., down $1.92 to $45.23.

The concert promoter faces a sustained loss of revenue as social distancing guidelines in the U.S. were extended until April 30.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., down $2.13 to $11.52.

The theme park operator says it’s temporarily furloughing 90% of its workforce as of April 1.

Concho Resources Inc., down $1.03 to $41.08.

Sliding oil prices continued to threaten an array of energy and energy services companies.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $23.48 to $473.00.

The biotechnology company’s partner Sanofi treated the first patient outside the U.S. in a study of a potential COVID-19 treatment.

Tegna Inc., down $2.53 to $10.68.

The television station owner said recent discussions with potential buyers have ended amid the virus pandemic.

