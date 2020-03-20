Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Carnival, MGM Resorts rise; Ford, AT&T, Coca-Cola fall

March 20, 2020 4:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

MGM Resorts International, up $1.41 to $9.11.

Travel and tourism shares climbed as Congress worked on a stimulus bill that would include billions of dollars to bail them out.

Tiffany & Co., down 56 cents to $125.44.

Advertisement

The luxury jeweler reported strong fourth-quarter profit.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Hibbett Sports, Inc., up 10 cents to $9.85.

The Alabama-based retailer’s fourth-quarter sales beat Wall Street’s expectations.

Carnival Corp., up $2.00 to $12.00.

Cruise line operators benefited from reports that Congress could approve a trillion-dollar financial relief package.

D.R. Horton, Inc., up $1.37 to $31.38.

The homebuilder rose after U.S. home sales jumped in February to their highest level in 13 years.

        Check our coronavirus resource to see telework updates and other federal responses to the pandemic.

AT&T Inc., down $2.70 to $28.45.

The owner of CNN and HBO cancelled a $4 billion accelerated stock buyback program scheduled for the second quarter.

Altria Group Inc., down $2.82 to $34.28.

The Marlboro-maker’s chief executive has contracted the COVID-19 disease.

Coca-Cola Co., down $3.53 to $38.30.

Coke abandoned its 2020 financial targets due to the impact of the spreading pandemic.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|23 Government Performance Summit 2020
3|24 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|24 Advanced Proposal Management Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Honoring naval pioneer Rear Adm. Grace Hopper

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends federal troops to protect civil rights march