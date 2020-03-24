Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Chevron, IHS Markit rise; Invesco Mortgage, Milestone fall

March 24, 2020 4:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

IHS Markit Ltd., up $12.90 to $58.30.

The financial data provider beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit forecast.

Genworth Financial Inc., up 77 cents to $3.75.

Advertisement

New York State regulators reapproved the financial services company’s proposed buyout of a life-insurance business.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Chevron Corp., up $12.33 to $66.55.

The oil company is slashing spending and suspending its stock buyback program.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $12.30 to $1.70.

The biotechnology company reported disappointing results from a study of a potential rapid heart rate treatment.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., down $2.81 to $2.52.

The real estate investment trust warned investors that it can’t fund margin calls.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Applied Materials Inc., up $4.97 to $45.14.

The semiconductor equipment company pulled its financial forecasts and increased its borrowing.

Twitter Inc., up $1.16 to $25.85.

The social media company pulled its revenue forecast for the first quarter because of a slump in advertising.

Thor Industries Inc., up $2.43 to $37.50.

The maker of Airstream trailers is suspending production in North America.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|23 Government Performance Summit 2020
3|24 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|24 Missile Defense Day on the Hill...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Gerald R. Ford achieves 1000th aircraft arrestment, launch

Today in History

1958: Elvis drafted into the Army