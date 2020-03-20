Listen Live Sports

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

March 20, 2020
 
Benchmark crude oil fell $2.79, or 11.1%, to close at $22.43 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $1.49, or 5.2% to $26.98 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline fell 8 cents to 61 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 3 cents to $1.01 a gallon. Natural gas fell 5 cents to $1.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $5.30 to $1,484.60 an ounce, silver rose 25 cents to $12.39 per ounce and copper fell 1 cent to $2.17 per pound.

The dollar was unchanged at 110.67 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0653 from $1.0673.

