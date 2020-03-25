Listen Live Sports

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

March 25, 2020 3:39 pm
 
Benchmark crude oil rose 48 cents to close at $24.49 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 24 cents to $27.39 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 10 cents to 55 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.10 a gallon. Natural gas rose 1 cent to $1.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $27.40 to $1,633.40 an ounce, silver rose 62 cents to $14.87 per ounce and copper rose 2 cents to $2.20 a pound.

The dollar fell to 111.37 Japanese yen from 111.48 yen. The euro rose to $1.0867 from $1.0758.

