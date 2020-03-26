Listen Live Sports

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

March 26, 2020
 
Benchmark crude oil fell $1.89 to close at $22.60 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $1.05 to $26.34 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline fell 1 cent to 54 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 5 cents to $1.05 a gallon. Natural gas fell 2 cents to $1.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $17.80 to $1,651.20 an ounce, silver fell 20 cents to $14.68 an ounce and copper fell 3 cents to $2.18 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.22 Japanese yen from 111.37 yen. The euro rose to $1.1041 from $1.0867.

