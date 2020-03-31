Listen Live Sports

Conagra, Schlumberger rise; Domino’s, RH fall

March 31, 2020 4:25 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Visa Inc., down $4.45 to $161.12.

The payment processing giant said the economic hit from the virus pandemic is hurting transaction revenue.

Conagra Brands, Inc., up $1.11 to $29.34.

The processed and packaged food company said it is seeing significantly higher demand from retail businesses.

Weyerhaeuser Co., unchanged at $16.95.

The timber company said it is cutting production capacity at its manufacturing facilities.

Domino’s Pizza Inc., down $22.68 to $324.07.

The pizza chain pulled some of its financial forecasts for the year because of the impact from the virus pandemic.

RH, down $17.53 to $100.47.

The home furnishings retailer reported weak fourth-quarter revenue.

Gap Inc., down 38 cents to $7.04.

The clothing chain is furloughing most of its workers in the U.S. and Canada as as the virus pandemic keeps stores closed.

Schlumberger NV, up 21 cents to $13.49.

The oilfield services company gained ground as oil prices rose.

CommVault Systems Inc., up $1.35 to $40.48.

Activist investor Starboard took a 9.3% stake in the data management and protection company.

