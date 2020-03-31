Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Explosion in Turkey damages natural gas pipeline from Iran

March 31, 2020 9:09 am
 
< a min read
      

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An explosion in eastern Turkey Tuesday damaged a natural gas pipeline and halted gas flows from Iran, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported.

The explosion occurred in the town of Dogubayazit, near the Gurbulak border gate with Iran, Anadolu Agency reported. Flames caused by the explosion could be seen from nearby villages before the fire was extinguished.

The agency said the cause of the explosion was under investigation.

Kurdish militants belonging to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, have attacked oil and gas pipelines from Iraq and Iran as part of their more than three-decade old campaign for self-rule in southeast Turkey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
3|31 31st Annual NDIA SO/LIC Symposium...
3|31 TSPi Public Sector Series: Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army identifies sites it can retrofit to help local hospitals

Today in History

1933: Congress authorizes Civilian Conservation Corps to ease unemployment