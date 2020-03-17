Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Facebook acknowledges a bug is blocking coronavirus news

March 17, 2020 8:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

Facebook says a bug in its anti-spam system is blocking the publication of links to news stories about the coronavirus. Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, said on Twitter Tuesday that the company is working on fixing the problem.

Users are complaining that links to news stories about school closings and other information related to the virus outbreak being blocked by the company’s automated system.

Rosen said the problems are unrelated to any changes to its content moderator workforce. The company reportedly sent its human moderators home this week.

A representative for Facebook did not immediately respond to questions on the status of Facebook’s content moderators, many of whom do not work directly for the company and are not always able to work from home.

Advertisement

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
3|17 Corporate Conversations: Strategic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

These female trailblazers were the Navy's first African American WAVES officers

Today in History

1941: FDR opens the National Gallery of Art in DC