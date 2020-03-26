Listen Live Sports

Fed chair Powell says will provide nearly unlimited lending

March 26, 2020 7:43 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jerome Powell says the Federal Reserve would provide essentially unlimited lending to support the economy as long as it is damaged by the viral outbreak.

In an interview Thursday morning on NBC’s “Today” show, the Fed chair said the bank’s efforts are focused on helping the economy recover quickly once the threat from the virus has passed.

The Associated Press

