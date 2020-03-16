Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Fiat Chrysler, MGM Resorts fall; Kroger, Clorox rise

March 16, 2020 4:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

TechnipFMC Plc., down $1.41 to $5.73.

The oilfield engineer postponed its split into two companies because of the slump in energy prices.

Carnival Corp., down $3.01 to $14.57.

Advertisement

Cruise line operators are suspending operations as the coronavirus pandemic shuts down travel.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

American Airlines Group Inc., up $1.61 to $15.92.

Airlines are slashing flights as passenger numbers plunge amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bank of America Corp., down $3.72 to $20.44.

Banks are temporarily suspending share buybacks through the first half of 2020.

Clorox Co., up $6.92 to $174.69.

Bleach and cleaning products are in high demand as shoppers prepare for the coronavirus pandemic.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., down $2.17 to $7.86.

The auto maker is suspending production at most of its European factories through March 27.

MGM Resorts International, down $5.19 to $10.25.

The casino and resort operator is temporarily shutting down operations in Las Vegas and elsewhere in the U.S.

Kroger Co., up 39 cents to $31.10.

Shoppers are packing grocery stores ahead of an expected acceleration in the virus’ spread.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|18 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
3|18 Palo Alto Networks Ultimate Test Drive
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard clean toys as part of COVID-19 response

Today in History

1959: Eisenhower signs Hawaii Admission Act