GP Strategies: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

March 10, 2020 7:04 am
 
COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ GP Strategies Corp. (GPX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 23 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The provider of training, consulting and engineering services posted revenue of $155.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $146.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.2 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $583.3 million.

GP Strategies shares have dropped 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 45% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPX

