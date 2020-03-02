Listen Live Sports

Grounded cargo ship causes oil off Brazilian coast

March 2, 2020 10:51 am
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A cargo ship grounded off the coast of Brazil has produced a sheen of oil on the sea, the country’s environmental enforcement agency said Friday.

A thin film of oil extended as far as 830 meters (2,720 feet) from the partially submerged Stellar Banner, according to the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources.

The captain of the ship detected water entering the cargo compartments on Monday and ran the ship aground to prevent it sinking. It was located about 100 kilometers (60 miles) offshore of Sao Luis. Crewmembers were removed from the ship.

The vessel, operated by South Korea-based Polaris Shipping, was carrying 300,000 tons of iron ore destined for Qingdao, China.

Polaris said the oil on the water was the result of grease from machinery on deck or cables, not from a spill.

