GTT Communications: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

March 2, 2020 7:39 am
 
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) on Monday reported a loss of $19.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The telecommunications services provider posted revenue of $423.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $423.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $105.9 million, or $1.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.73 billion.

GTT Communications shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 53% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTT

