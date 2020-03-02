GTT Communications: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) on Monday reported a loss of $19.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The telecommunications services provider posted revenue of $423.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $423.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $105.9 million, or $1.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.73 billion.

GTT Communications shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 53% in the last 12 months.

