Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

March 20, 2020 4:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

Wall Street had its worst week since the financial crisis of 2008 as traders went into full retreat out of fear that the coronavirus will plunge the U.S. and other major economies into deep recessions.

The price of U.S. crude oil also took another nosedive. Investors anticipate a sharp drop in demand for energy as manufacturing, travel and commerce grind nearly to a halt. New York became the latest state to extend a mandate that nearly all workers stay home to limit the spread of the virus.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 104.47 points, or 4.3%, to 2,304.92.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 913.21 points, or 4.6%, to 19,173.98.

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Nasdaq fell 271.06 points, or 3.8%, to 6,879.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 44.7 points, or 4.2%, to 1,014.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 406.10 points, or 15%.

The Dow fell 4,011.64 points, or 17.3%.

The Nasdaq fell 995.36 points, or 12.6%.

        Check our coronavirus resource to see telework updates and other federal responses to the pandemic.

The Russell 2000 fell 196.08 points, or 16.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 925.86 points, or 28.7%.

The Dow is down 9,364.46 points, or 32.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,093.09 points, or 23.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 654.42 points, or 39.2%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|20 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
3|23 Government Performance Summit 2020
3|23 IBM Security - QRADAR Users Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Honoring naval pioneer Rear Adm. Grace Hopper

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends federal troops to protect civil rights march