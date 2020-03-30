Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

March 30, 2020 4:27 pm
 
Stocks closed higher again on Wall Street Monday, led by health care stocks, bringing the market’s surge over the past week to 17%.

The S&P 500 rose more than 3% for its fourth gain in five days, following up its best weekly gain since hitting bottom after the financial crisis 11 years ago. Trading remains tentative amid uncertainty about whether global authorities can nurse the economy through the severe damage being wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 85.18 points, or 3.4%, to 2,626.65.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 690.70 points, or 3.2%, to 22,327.48.

The Nasdaq climbed 271.77 points, or 3.6%, to 7,774.15.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 26.33 points, or 2.3%, to 1,158.32.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 604.13 points, or 18.7%.

The Dow is down 6,210.96 points, or 21.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,198.45 points, or 13.4%

The Russell 2000 is down 510.15 points, or 30.6%.

