JPMorgan Chase, Square fall, Big Lots, Opko Health rise

March 6, 2020 4:23 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

JP Morgan Chase & Co., down $5.89 to $108.08.

The bank said that CEO Jamie Dimon is recovering after he underwent emergency heart surgery Thursday.

Starbucks Corp., down 85 cents to $75.34.

The coffee chain said a key sales measure in China was pummeled in February because of the virus outbreak and store closures.

Square Inc., down $3.23 to $73.09.

The payment software company lowered its earnings forecast for the year, citing its $1 billion offering of senior notes.

Opko Health Inc., up 26 cents to $2.32.

The medical diagnostics company said it will offer a test for the new coronavirus.

The Gap Inc., down 17 cents to $13.19.

The clothing and apparel retailer named its Old Navy unit chief, Sonia Syngal, as its new CEO.

Big Lots Inc., up $1.16 to $17.77.

A group of activist investors took a stake in the discount retailer and are calling for changes to its board of directors.

Tegna Inc., up $3.56 to $17.00.

Gray Television is reportedly considering buying the media company.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $2.42 to $47.69.

Energy companies suffered as the price of oil slid.

