Correction: Wynn-Defamation-Lawsuit story

March 13, 2020 1:19 pm
 
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a story March 11, 2020, about a Nevada judge deciding a woman defamed former casino mogul Steve Wynn when she reported to Las Vegas police in 2018 that Wynn raped her in Chicago in the early 1970s, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Wynn owns Pablo Picasso’s painting, “Le Reve,” or “The Dream.” Wynn sold the painting in 2013.

