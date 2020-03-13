LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a story March 11, 2020, about a Nevada judge deciding a woman defamed former casino mogul Steve Wynn when she reported to Las Vegas police in 2018 that Wynn raped her in Chicago in the early 1970s, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Wynn owns Pablo Picasso’s painting, “Le Reve,” or “The Dream.” Wynn sold the painting in 2013.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.