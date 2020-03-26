Listen Live Sports

Landmark northern Virginia hotel set for redevelopment

March 26, 2020 2:34 am
 
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A landmark hotel just outside the nation’s capital has received the go-ahead for a partial demolition and major redevelopment.

The Key Bridge Marriott in Rosslyn has sat just across the Potomac River from D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood since 1959.

It is the oldest Marriott still in service, built just two years after the company — which began in the 1920s as a curbside stand serving root beer and tamales — shifted emphasis from restaurants to hotels.

On Tuesday the Arlington County Board announced it approved a redevelopment plan that calls for partially demolishing the hotel and renovating its 445 rooms.

More than 450 residential units will also be built, and the plan calls for constructing an esplanade with views of the river that will be open to the public.

