Live Nation, Carnival fall; Vir Biotechnology, rises

March 12, 2020 4:24 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $12.26 to $37.08.

The U.S. is restricting travel from most of Europe for 30 days over the virus outbreak.

Boeing Co., down $34.24 to $154.84.

The airplane maker is reportedly freezing hiring and could draw down the remainder of a $13.8 billion loan.

Apache Corp., down 49 cents to $7.76.

The oil and gas company is cutting spending, reducing its rig count and drastically slashing its dividend.

Expedia Group Inc., down $11.63 to $65.04.

The economic impact from the virus outbreak is expected to inflict severe financial pain on travel-reliant companies.

United Parcel Service Inc., down $1.82 to $86.17.

The package delivery service said board member Carol Tome will take over from its retiring CEO.

Vir Biotechnology Inc., up $3.83 to $37.60.

The biotechnology company will work with Biogen to develop a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc., down $5.81 to $36. 20.

The concert promoter faces a dismal outlook as the virus outbreak cancels large public events.

Carnival Corp., down $6.78 to $14.97.

The company’s Princess Cruises will suspend global operations through May 10 because of the virus outbreak.

The Associated Press

