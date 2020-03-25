Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Nike, Boeing rise; Target, Synnex fall

March 25, 2020 4:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

Boeing, up $31.05 to $158.73.

The airplane maker reportedly plans to restart production of its troubled 737 MAX by May.

Square Inc., up $6.08 to $52.39.

Advertisement

The payment processing technology company scrapped its fiscal forecasts for the year because of slumping demand.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

EPR Properties Inc., up $5.37 to $26.75.

The real estate investment trust is buying back up to $150 million of its stock.

Nike Inc., up $6.68 to $79.01.

The athletic apparel maker reported a surge in digital sales that helped it beat Wall Street’s earnings forecasts.

Target Corp., down $9.52 to $91.04.

The retailer pulled its financial forecasts for the year because of uncertainty over the virus pandemic’s impact.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Synnex Corp., down $7.06 to $74.00.

The high-tech contractor suspended its dividend and declined to give a financial forecast for the second quarter.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up $4.21 to $31.10.

Airlines are among the industries hardest hit by the virus pandemic and stand to benefit from a U.S. fiscal aid package.

Whirlpool Corp., down 82 cents to $82.39.

The appliance maker said it’s slowing production in North America and pulled its financial forecasts for the year.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|24 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|24 Advanced Proposal Management Training
3|25 FedHealth Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard crew releases 30 sea turtles back in the ocean

Today in History

1957: US Customs seizes 'Howl' on grounds of obscenity