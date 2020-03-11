Listen Live Sports

Novavax: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

March 11, 2020 4:33 pm
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.13.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.08 per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $8.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $132.7 million, or $5.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.7 million.

Novavax shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.51, an increase of slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVAX

