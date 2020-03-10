Listen Live Sports

Occidental, Cypress rise; Stitch Fix, Calavo Growers fall

March 10, 2020 4:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Vail Resorts Inc., down $4.10 to $177.90.

The ski resort operator reported disappointing second-quarter profit and abandoned its 2020 financial targets.

Stitch Fix Inc., down $5.35 to $15.86.

The online personal shopping service slashed its 2020 financial forecasts.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp., up $7.47 to $22.75.

The chipmaker’s proposed sale to Infineon Technologies cleared a regulatory hurdle.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.83 to $14.34.

A surge in oil prices helped energy companies rebound from a sharp fall a day earlier.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., up $1.39 to $35.87.

The sporting goods retailer beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Calavo Growers, Inc., down $5.41 to $52.64.

The avocado company’s fiscal first-quarter profit fell far short of analysts’ forecasts as it faced flat prices and rising costs.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $7.26 to $100.70.

Banks gained ground on rising bond yields, which they rely on to set lucrative interest rates on loans.

Booking Holdings Inc., up $31. 20 to $1,559.00.

The online travel agency scrapped its first-quarter financial forecasts because of slumping demand.

