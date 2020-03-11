Rosetta Stone: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.

The foreign language education company posted revenue of $46.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $13 million, or 55 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $182.7 million.

Rosetta Stone shares have dropped 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.67, a drop of 42% in the last 12 months.

