Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Rosetta Stone: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

March 11, 2020 5:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.

The foreign language education company posted revenue of $46.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $13 million, or 55 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $182.7 million.

Advertisement

Rosetta Stone shares have dropped 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.67, a drop of 42% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RST

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)