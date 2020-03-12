Senseonics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) _ Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Thursday reported a loss of $35.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $115.5 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $21.3 million.

Senseonics expects full-year revenue in the range of $15 million to $20 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 91 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.07.

