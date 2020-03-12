Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Senseonics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

March 12, 2020 5:24 pm
 
< a min read
      

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) _ Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Thursday reported a loss of $35.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.9 million.

Advertisement

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $115.5 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $21.3 million.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

Senseonics expects full-year revenue in the range of $15 million to $20 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 91 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.07.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SENS

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First combatant vessel named in honor of a naval woman

Today in History

1802: US Military Academy established at West Point