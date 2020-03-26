Listen Live Sports

Signet Jewelers, Bristol-Myers rise

March 26, 2020 4:20 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Micron Technology Inc., up $2.29 to $44.79.

The chipmaker reported good fiscal second-quarter financial results and gave investors a solid forecast.

Tapestry Inc., up 26 cents to $15.16.

The owner of Coach and other luxury brands is extending store closures and suspending its dividend.

Henry Schein Inc., up $3.53 to $53.56.

The health care products company said it has a rapid antibody blood test available for the virus behind COVID-19.

AvalonBay Communities Inc., up $10.28 to $151.06.

The real estate investment trust pulled its financial forecasts for 2020 because of the impact from the virus pandemic.

Cheesecake Factory Inc., up 79 cents to $19.66.

The restaurant operator won’t be able to pay rent on April 1, according to media reports.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $2.19 to $9.52.

The owner of Zales and other jewelry chains beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter forecasts.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., up $2.90 to $52.25.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the pharmaceutical company’s multiple sclerosis drug Zeposia.

Groupon Inc., up 13 cents to $1.02.

The online deals site said Rich Williams has been replaced as CEO, which gave no explanation for the decision.

The Associated Press

