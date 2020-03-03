Listen Live Sports

Target, Allscripts fall; Boingo, Thermo Fisher rise

March 3, 2020 4:41 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Target Corp., down $3.22 to $105.84.

The retailer’s fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

HP Inc., down $1.11 to $20.75.

Xerox launched a nearly $35 billion takeover bid for the printer and computer maker.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $5.40 to $310.36.

The medical equipment maker is buying Qiagen N.V. for more than $10 billion.

Kohl’s Corp., down $1.01 to $37.43.

The retailer raised its dividend after reporting good fourth-quarter profits and revenue.

Tilray Inc., down $2.33 to $13.02.

The medical cannabis company’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Delta Air Lines Inc., down 98 cents to $46.18.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in the airline by about $45 million.

Boingo Wireless Inc., up $2.14 to $14.04.

The Wi-Fi provider said it’s received multiple inquiries about a potential sale.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., down 64 cents to $7.30.

The electronic health records company reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

