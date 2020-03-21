Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Target apologizes for selling face masks amid shortage

March 21, 2020 9:09 pm
 
< a min read
      

SEATTLE (AP) — Target Corp. apologized Saturday for selling face masks in Seattle stores while hospitals face a dire shortage amid a growing coronavirus outbreak.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his office intervened when it received reports Saturday that the much-needed N95 masks were on Target shelves.

“Those masks are now on their way to the health care workers who desperately need them,” Inslee wrote on Twitter.

Target said on Twitter that the masks were being sold in error in “select Seattle stores” and that it was removing them from shelves and donating them to the Washington Department of Health.

Advertisement

The company said it would also search its inventory for additional masks to donate.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

“Target’s commitment to communities is unwavering & we apologize,” the company wrote.

Hospitals have run so short of the masks and other personal protection equipment that they’ve had to ration them, sometimes giving doctors or nurses just one per shift and forcing them to wash them out between patients.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|23 Government Performance Summit 2020
3|24 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|24 Advanced Proposal Management Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Honoring naval pioneer Rear Adm. Grace Hopper

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends federal troops to protect civil rights march