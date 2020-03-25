Listen Live Sports

Target subsidiary to pay over $2M in class action lawsuit

March 25, 2020 12:01 pm
 
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Target Corp. subsidiary will pay nearly $2.3 million to settle a class action lawsuit filed by a Massachusetts woman who alleged it engaged in illegal debt collection practices, court records show.

Target Enterprise Inc. will pay $7,500 to Gabrielle Carlson, of Clinton, and about $300 to each of the 5,484 other state residents, the Telegram & Gazette reported. A judge approved the settlement Monday.

Carlson’s lawyers sued Target two years ago, alleging the national retailer broke state law by placing more than two debt collection calls in seven days to Carlson and other Massachusetts residents. Carlson’s lawsuit said Target called her at least six times in one week.

Target admitted to no wrongdoing by agreeing to settle. Company lawyers did not respond to an email Tuesday afternoon.

