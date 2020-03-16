Tredegar: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The plastic films maker posted revenue of $232.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $48.3 million, or $1.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $972.4 million.

Tredegar shares have fallen 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 22% in the last 12 months.

