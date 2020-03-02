Listen Live Sports

Twitter, Costco rise; Carnival, Calavo fall

March 2, 2020 4:52 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

Carnival Corp., down 40 cents to $33.06.

Cruise operators continued to reel over the coronavirus’ financial impact on travel and leisure companies.

Twitter Inc., up $2.62 to $35.82.

Elliott Management is pushing for a leadership change after reportedly buying a large stake in Twitter.

Forty Seven Inc., up $35.91 to $93.91.

Gilead Sciences is buying the biotechnology company for about $4.9 billion.

AT&T Inc., up $1.96 to $37.18.

The owner of CNN and HBO is launching a new internet-delivered TV service as its DirecTV business struggles.

Harley-Davidson Inc., up 59 cents to $31.06.

The motorcycle maker replaced its CEO with board member Jochen Zeitz.

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $28 to $309.14.

Shoppers are stocking up on everyday goods as fear over the coronavirus spreads.

Mobile Mini Inc., up $2.03 to $41.02.

WillScot is buying the portable storage company in an all-stock deal valued at $6.6 billion.

Calavo Growers Inc., down $17.23 to $55.22.

The company said its chief financial and chief accounting officers are resigning.

