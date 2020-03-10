Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks steady after plunge on virus, oil crash

UNDATED (AP) — Asian stock markets rebounded Tuesday from record-setting declines after U.S. futures rose following President Donald Trump’s announcement he would ask Congress for a tax cut and other measures to ease the pain of the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Oil prices also recovered some of their losses in Monday’s record-setting plunge.

China’s main stock index rose 1.7% and Tokyo advanced 0.9%. Hong Kong advanced 1.9% and Sydney gained 3.1%.

On Wall Street, the Dow fell 7.8 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day drop since the 2008 global crisis. But stock futures rose following Trump’s announcement.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BUSINESS-FALLOUT

Wall Street circuit breakers trip; markets, crude plunge

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks and bond yields have tumbled as an oil war broke out in the middle of the viral outbreak that has beset markets for weeks.

U.S. companies buffeted by supply chain chaos and a growing awareness of the scope of a viral outbreak are facing new threats to begin the week. Typically, falling energy prices are good for markets and for businesses. However, in times of economic duress, energy prices come to be seen as a barometer of the global economy overall. That appeared to be what happened Monday with crude prices suffering the largest single-day decline since the 1991 Gulf War.

Saudi Arabia slashed oil prices after OPEC failed to get some allies to cooperate on production cuts. The price of U.S. crude fell as much as 34% to $27.34 a barrel, the lowest price since early 2016.

Since a ship was quarantined for two weeks in Japan, few sectors have been harder hit than the cruise industry. It got worse over the weekend. The U.S. State Department issued an advisory against travel on cruise ships, particularly for travelers with underlying health conditions. Separately, the CDC noted an “increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment.”

CHINA INFLATION

China food prices spike as anti-virus effort disrupts supply

BEIJING (AP) — China’s food prices jumped 21.4% over a year earlier in February as anti-virus efforts disrupted supplies, adding to pressure on communist leaders who are trying to revive economic activity.

Overall consumer prices rose 5.2% over a year ago, down from January’s eight-year high of 5.4% but well above the ruling Communist Party’s traditional annual target, government data showed Tuesday.

Pork prices, which have more than doubled over the past year due to an outbreak of African swine fever that disrupted supplies, rose by 9.3% compared with January. The government reported no year-on-year price increase.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA-BACK TO WORK

Mask-clad Chinese workers cautiously return to the office

BEIJING (AP) — Some white-collar workers are returning to Beijing’s offices while taking extra precautions to avoid getting sick.

Chinese authorities shut down much of the country in late January to control the coronavirus epidemic. But with the government lifting those restrictions gradually, it’s not yet life as usual.

Beijing’s city government limits offices to no more than half normal staffing levels. Workers must wear masks and keep their distance from one another. And they shouldn’t face each other when eating.

It will be a while before business resumes its usual pace in the world’s second-largest economy. Travel is still restricted in places, supply chains are disrupted and customers are staying home.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ITALY

Italian premier locks down entire country to stop virus

MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has put his entire country on lockdown to combat the coronavirus.

The move bans all but the most important travel and puts the final kibosh on social gatherings after Italians failed to take previous warnings to heart amid skyrocketing infections.

Two days after imposing the same strict measures on a quarter of the country, in the hard-hit north, Conte urged all 60 million Italians to stay home. The only travel allowed will be for proven work reasons, for health conditions or other cases of necessity.

The nationwide restrictions take effect Tuesday until April 3 and include extending the closures of schools and universities and closing pubs, eateries and cafes at dusk.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CRUISES-FLORIDA

Another Princess cruise ship kept at sea pending virus tests

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Thousands of passengers on an additional Princess Cruises ship are being kept on board while crew members get tested for COVID-19.

The Caribbean Princess, on a 10-day trip to the Panama Canal, was scheduled to dock in Grand Cayman on Monday. But the Çalifornia-based cruise line said it will keep passengers and crew from disembarking, and instead will pick up test kits after notifying the CDC that two crew members had transferred from a Princess ship in California where a guest had tested positive for COVID-19.

The company says the crew members being tested are currently “asymptomatic” and are remaining alone in their rooms “out of an abundance of caution” as the ship returns to Fort Lauderdale.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FAKE TREATMENTS

US warns 7 companies over fraudulent coronavirus claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators are warning seven companies to stop selling soaps, sprays and other concoctions with false claims that they can treat the new coronavirus — or keep people from catching it.

There are no approved treatments for the virus, and none are likely to be ready for months or years.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission sent warnings on Friday to the companies, which are based in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Nearly all the companies complied by then, with mentions of the virus or products to treat it removed from their websites.

FIFTH THIRD BANK-FAKE ACCOUNTS

Gov’t says Fifth Third opened fake accounts like Wells Fargo

NEW YORK (AP) — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has filed a lawsuit against Fifth Third Bank, alleging the bank’s employees opened fake accounts for customers in order to meet aggressive sales targets.

The federal regulator alleged that the bank knew its employees were opening fake accounts from at least 2008 and until 2016, the same year that Wells Fargo admitted its own employees had opened fake accounts to meet aggressive sales goals.

Cincinnati-based Fifth Third says the CFPB’s lawsuit was unnecessary. The bank says it had already investigated the allegations and found 1,100 accounts were opened fraudulently out of 10 million existing accounts.

