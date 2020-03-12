Listen Live Sports

UPS names Carol Tome as CEO, David Abney named chairman

March 12, 2020 8:14 am
 
The CEO of UPS is retiring after six years in the top job.

Board member Carol Tome will take over for David Abney at the end of May. Tome, the one-time chief financial officer at The Home Depot, has been on the board of the Atlanta company since 2003.

UPS Inc. said Thursday that Abney will serve as board chairman until his retirement in September. The long-time UPS employee was previously chief operating officer and began his career in 1974 as a package handler in Mississippi.

