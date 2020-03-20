Listen Live Sports

Urban One: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

March 20, 2020 7:22 am
 
LANHAM, Md. (AP) _ Urban One Inc. (UONE) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $7.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $105.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $925,000, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $436.9 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.54. A year ago, they were trading at $2.10.

