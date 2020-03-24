WidePoint: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ WidePoint Corp. (WYY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $28.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $226,000, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $101.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, WidePoint said it expects revenue in the range of $26 million to $31 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 35 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 44 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WYY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WYY

