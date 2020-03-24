Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

WidePoint: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

March 24, 2020 4:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ WidePoint Corp. (WYY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $28.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $226,000, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $101.7 million.

Advertisement

For the current quarter ending in April, WidePoint said it expects revenue in the range of $26 million to $31 million.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 35 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 44 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WYY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WYY

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|23 Government Performance Summit 2020
3|24 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|24 Missile Defense Day on the Hill...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Gerald R. Ford achieves 1000th aircraft arrestment, launch

Today in History

1958: Elvis drafted into the Army