1 killed as apparent tornado hits southern Oklahoma town

April 22, 2020 8:23 pm
 
MADILL, Okla. (AP) — One person was killed Wednesday after an apparent tornado that damaged at least two businesses tore through Marshall County in southern Oklahoma.

The storm hit Madill, Oklahoma, about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday as clusters of severe thunderstorms roared across southern Oklahoma and north and east Texas.

The person’s body was found about a quarter-mile from J&I Manufacturing, a trailer factory about six miles (10 kilometers) southwest of Madill, Marshall County Emergency Management Director Robert Chaney said. Chaney said he had no other information on the person, but said the suspected twister hit the plant just as its workforce was leaving for the day and caused severe damage.

The storm also hit the Oklahoma Steel and Wire plant, a fence wire manufacturer on Madill’s south side.

Chaney said he had no other immediate details on damage or injuries. A National Weather Service team will be dispatched to survey damage and to confirm whether the storm was a tornado.

Madill is the county seat of Marshall County on the Red River and is home to about 4,000 residents.

