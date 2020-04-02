Listen Live Sports

2U: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 30, 2020
 
LANHAM, Md. (AP) _ 2U Inc. (TWOU) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.

The online education services provider posted revenue of $175.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.1 million.

2U shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.75, a decline of 61% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWOU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWOU

