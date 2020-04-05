Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

April 10, 2020 6:15 am
 
< a min read
      

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today:

1. BIDEN’S NEXT BIG DECISION IS CHOOSING A VICE PRESIDENT

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee expects to name a committee to vet potential running mates next week, according to three Democrats with knowledge of the situation.

2. TRUMP RAILS AGAINST MAIL VOTING

Advertisement

President Donald Trump is warning without evidence that expanding mail-in voting will increase voter fraud.

        Insight by VMware: Find out how agencies are reaching their fullest cloud potential in this exclusive ebook.

3. BARR SAY RUSSIA PROBE STARTED ‘WITHOUT BASIS’

Attorney General William Barr believes the Russia investigation that shadowed President Donald Trump for the first two years of his administration was started without any basis.

4. OPEC STANDOFF IMPERILS PROPOSED 10 MILLION-BARREL OIL CUT

Saudi Arabia proposes a reduction in oil production by OPEC and other oil-producing countries including Russia involves a 10 million barrels per day cut until July.

5. NEW, LARGER WAVE OF LOCUSTS THREATEN MILLIONS IN AFRICA

A second wave of young desert locusts, some 20 times the size of the first, is arriving in Africa. Billions of the voracious insects are winging in from breeding grounds in Somalia.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
4|14 12th Annual Oracle Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers adapt to develop solutions to combat virus, protect force

Today in History

1959: NASA announces its first astronauts