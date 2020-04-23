Listen Live Sports

American National Bankshares: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 23, 2020 7:43 am
 
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) _ American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $8.5 million.

The Danville, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 77 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $28.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

American National Bankshares shares have declined 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 41% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMNB

