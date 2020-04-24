Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Astronomer files trademark lawsuit against American Girl

April 24, 2020 9:58 am
 
1 min read
      

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Chicago astronomer has sued the maker of American Girl dolls, alleging the Wisconsin company stole her likeness and name to create its astronaut doll.

The federal trademark lawsuit filed in Madison this week by Lucianne Walkowicz asks American Girl and its parent company, Mattel, to stop selling the Luciana Vega doll, described as “an aspiring astronaut ready to take the next giant leap to Mars,” the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Walkowicz is a TED senior fellow at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, spent much of her career with NASA and has lectured extensively on Mars exploration.

American Girl media relations did not answer the phone during business hours seeking comment.

Advertisement

The lawsuit notes the doll has a purple streak in her hair and wears holographic shoes, just as Walkowicz does.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Find out the status of cyber threat info sharing in this exclusive ebook.

“Here, the defendants used the name and likeness of Lucianne, a well-known figure in astronomy, space and STEM, who particularly studied the star Vega, in conjunction with the American Girl doll Luciana Vega without obtaining her authorization,” the lawsuit states. “In fact, the defendants incorporated the same color hair streak, shoes and style of Lucianne in the Luciana Vega doll.”

Walkowicz is seeking unspecified compensatory, punitive and other damages.

Walkowicz’s attorney, Charles Mudd Jr., said there have been unproductive discussions with Mattel about the matter. He said there’s no defense for the use of Walkowicz’s likeness without her authorization.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News Science News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 2020 National Environmental Justice...
4|24 Government Proposal Desktop Publishing...
4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Barry stand watch

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established with $5,000 appropriation