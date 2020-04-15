Listen Live Sports

Bank of America, NuVasive fall; Tesla, Plantronics rise

April 15, 2020 4:32 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

Bank of America Corp., down $1.54 to $22.19.

The bank’s first quarter profit fell by nearly half as it set aside money to cover potentially bad loans because of the pandemic.

American Airlines Group Inc., up 34 cents to $12.29.

The nation’s biggest airlines reached a tentative agreement for $25 billion in government aid.

Procter & Gamble Co., up 26 cents to $121.22.

The maker of Tide and Pampers raised its quarterly dividend.

Tesla Inc., up $19.94 to $729.83.

Car registrations for the the electric vehicle maker surged in China in March, according to media reports.

NuVasive Inc., down $3.56 to $52.90.

The maker of spinal surgery products said it’s cutting costs and it expects lower first-quarter revenue.

LendingTree Inc., down $18.37 to $180.35.

The online lender withdrew its financial forecasts for the year.

J.C. Penney Co., down 9 cents to $0.23.

The department store operator is reportedly considering a bankruptcy filing.

Plantronics Inc., up $1.58 to $13.89.

The headsphone maker raised its financial forecast because the pandemic is driving more people to work from home, boosting demand.

